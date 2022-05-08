EU says efforts to save Iran nuke deal are ‘last bullet’

'We cannot continue like this forever... Iran continues developing their nuclear program'

The European Union is making a desperate attempt to save the Iranian nuclear deal and kickstart a deadlock in talks, triggered by Tehran’s demand that the US removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its terror blacklist.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Financial Times (FT) that the European bloc was hoping to find a “middle way” for talks between Iran and world powers to continue, after being stalled for over six weeks.

He said the impasse threatens to ruin more than a year of efforts to seal a deal that would lead to the US rejoining the 2015 JCPOA accord and the lifting of sanctions on Iran. In return, the Islamic republic would drastically reduce its nuclear activity.

Borrell suggested that the terror designation on the IRGC could be generally lifted, with specific parts of the organization still on the list, FT reported. Israel strongly opposes any outcome that would see Iran’s Guard Corps removed from the list.

One option, Borrell suggested, was for the designation to be lifted from the IRGC but to remain in place on the Quds Force, the branch’s overseas arm.

Click here for an Explainer about Iran’s IRGC – its structure and influence.

“As coordinator [of the Vienna talks], I make this proposal on the table… the only equilibrium point possible would be this one,” Borrell told FT, describing the latest diplomatic push as “the last bullet.”

“We cannot continue like this forever, because in the meantime, Iran continues developing their nuclear program."