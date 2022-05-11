EU to lift mask mandates for flights, airports from next week

Ky says the move reflects the eased Covid restrictions seen across Europe

The EU will lift its mask requirement for flights and airports from next week, its aviation safety agency said on Wednesday, as the pandemic eases in Europe.

"The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) issued an update to the health safety measures for air travel, dropping the recommendation for mandatory wearing of medical masks in airports and on board a flight, while noting that a face mask is still one of the best protections against the transmission of Covid-19," the Germany-based EASA said in a statement.

EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky explained that the move reflects the eased Covid restrictions seen across the continent.

“From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” he said, according to an EASA press release.

He also added that travelers should “behave responsibly” and said passengers experiencing symptoms such as coughing or sneezing “should strongly consider wearing a face mask… [to reassure] those seated nearby.”

The agency’s new guidelines are set to enter effect starting on May 16, 2022, but passengers will still be subject to certain rules on masks depending on their airline.