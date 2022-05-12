Finland must apply for NATO 'without delay'

'NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security... Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance'

Finland's leaders on Thursday expressed support for joining the NATO defense alliance – a move strongly opposed by Russia – days before Sweden is expected to make a similar announcement.

"Now that the moment of decision-making is near, we state our equal views... NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," read a joint statement by Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Martin.

"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days," it added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524645891449270273 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a later statement, it was announced that Finland would make its decision on the NATO bid on Sunday.

Finland's rapid shift towards NATO is likely to pull along neighboring Sweden, and Western allies expect the Nordic countries to be granted membership quickly.

In the wider Nordic region, Norway, Denmark, and the three Baltic states are already NATO members, and the addition of Finland and Sweden would likely anger Moscow, which says NATO enlargement is a direct threat to its own security.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin cited the issue as a reason for his actions in Ukraine, which also expressed a desire to eventually join the western alliance.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden against joining NATO, threatening "serious military and political consequences."