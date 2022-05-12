French far-right newcomer Zemmour to seek parliamentary seat

Move comes after failed presidential bid

French far-right TV pundit-turned-politician Eric Zemmour said Thursday he would seek a seat in parliament, three weeks after failing with a presidential bid.

The Paris-born 63-year-old is seeking to establish his new party, Reconquest, as a national political force in parliamentary elections next month, but is expected to struggle.

"I will lead our beautiful and major fight along with our 550 candidates," Zemmour wrote on Twitter, announcing his plans in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera where he recorded one of his highest scores nationally in the presidential election last month.

Long known as a commentator and writer with virulent anti-Islam views, Zemmour launched his political career late last year in a bid to unseat President Emmanuel Macron.

He was eliminated in the first round of April's presidential polls with a score of seven percent.

Some Zemmour aides had advised him to sit out the parliamentary elections for fear another defeat could permanently tarnish his career.

The constituency around Saint Tropez, long a magnet for the rich and famous, is seen as highly contested and is currently held by Macron's Republic on the Move party, which has been re-named Renaissance.

Macron won re-election on April 24, defeating Marine Le Pen by a score of 59 percent to 41.