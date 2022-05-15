'This is a historic day. A new era is opening'

Finland formally confirmed it intends to join NATO, President Sauli Niinisto announced on Sunday.

By doing so, Finland is abandoning decades of military non-alignment in a decision triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, the President of the Republic and the Government's Foreign Policy Committee have jointly agreed that Finland will apply for NATO membership, after consulting parliament. This is a historic day. A new era is opening," Niinisto and premier Sanna Marin said.

On Thursday, leaders expressed support for joining the Western defense alliance, a move strongly opposed by Russia.

"Now that the moment of decision-making is near, we state our equal views... NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance," read a joint statement by the president and the prime minister.

"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days," it added.

Finland's rapid shift towards NATO is likely to pull along neighboring Sweden, and Western allies expect the Nordic countries to be granted membership quickly.

Sweden's ruling party will hold a meeting on whether to join the alliance next week.

Moscow warned Finland on Thursday it would face consequences if it joined NATO, suspending electricity supplies to the country.