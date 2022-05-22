English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Sochi for talks with Putin

i24NEWS

2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) talks to his Belarus' counterpart Alexander Lukashenko as they attend a signing ceremony during a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 3, 2015
Sergei Karpukhin (Pool/AFP/File)Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) talks to his Belarus' counterpart Alexander Lukashenko as they attend a signing ceremony during a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 3, 2015

Two leaders are set to meet on May 23

Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Russia's resort city of Sochi for the upcoming talks with Vladimir Putin, Sochi’s mayor wrote in a Telegram post.

“Sochi has once again become a platform for important interstate dialogues. President of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko has arrived in our city to meet with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. The leaders of the two countries agreed to hold talks last Monday at the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) summit in Moscow,” Sochi’s mayor Alexei Kopaigorodskiy wrote. 

He added that the two leaders plan to discuss key issues of Russian-Belorusian relations with an emphasis on cooperation within the framework of the Union State, as well as international and regional agenda. The meeting will take place in Sochi on May 23.

Video poster

Belarus remains one of the few supporters of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Earlier President Lukashenko warned Western countries that sanctions against Russia may lead to a third world war. 

This article received 0 comments