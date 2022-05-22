Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Sochi for talks with Putin

Two leaders are set to meet on May 23

Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Russia's resort city of Sochi for the upcoming talks with Vladimir Putin, Sochi’s mayor wrote in a Telegram post.

“Sochi has once again become a platform for important interstate dialogues. President of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko has arrived in our city to meet with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. The leaders of the two countries agreed to hold talks last Monday at the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) summit in Moscow,” Sochi’s mayor Alexei Kopaigorodskiy wrote.

He added that the two leaders plan to discuss key issues of Russian-Belorusian relations with an emphasis on cooperation within the framework of the Union State, as well as international and regional agenda. The meeting will take place in Sochi on May 23.

Belarus remains one of the few supporters of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Earlier President Lukashenko warned Western countries that sanctions against Russia may lead to a third world war.