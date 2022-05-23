EU parliament president pledges to strengthen ties with Israel

Roberta Metsola on her first visit to the Jewish state

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola pledged to strengthen ties with Israel and fight antisemitism in a speech on Monday at the Knesset in Jerusalem.

"Being antisemitic means being anti-European," Metsola told lawmakers gathered at Israel's parliament for the special address.

"This is my first visit, but it won't be my last," the 43-year-old who was elected in January said.

Metsola is the youngest person ever to hold the EU parliament presidency and the first from Malta.

The visit is also the first by a president of the European Parliament in Israel since 2014.

She arrived on Sunday to the Jewish state for the three-day visit, making the first stop at Tel Aviv University on Sunday where she told a packed crowd at Sourasky Central Library that she would advocate for strengthened ties between Israel and the EU.

“I think there is so much we can do together,” she said. “I will take this message with me and pass it on to leaders.”

During a discussion with students, Metsola touched on a range of topics.

“My position is the position of the European Parliament — we uphold that peace remains the objective," she said in response to a question about the Middle East conflict.

“Our message is one of peace and against violence.”