Russian court confirms Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s prison sentence

Jailed opposition leader calls Putin ‘a madman’ for starting ‘stupid war’ in Ukraine

Russia’s most prominent opposition politician Alexei Navalny lost his appeal against a nine-year prison sentence he received in March for embezzlement and contempt of court.

The 45-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger is currently serving a two-and-a-half year term for violating his parole on previous fraud charges. At the appeal hearing Navalny’s defense claimed the judgment violates international laws and agreements citing numerous procedural flaws.

The politician himself was not allowed to come to the courtroom in Moscow and appeared by video conference from the Pokrov penal colony where he is serving his first sentence. His lawyers were also denied the right to use a telephone or a computer during the trial.

Navalny denied all charges and used his time in court to accuse Vladimir Putin of starting “a stupid war” in Ukraine.

“One madman has got his claws into Ukraine and I do not know what he wants to do with it,” said Navalny. “This war was built on lies,” he added.

Alexei Navalny was arrested last year on his return from rehabilitation in Germany after he was poisoned with a nerve agent during a trip to Siberia. The Kremlin repeatedly denied Navalny’s accusations of Putin’s involvement in the attack.

Since the beginning of its offensive in Ukraine Russia has adopted several laws that criminalize criticizing the Russian army’s actions in Ukraine.

Many of Putin's critics were labeled “foreign agents” and left the country fearing prosecution.