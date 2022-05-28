Greece blocked 40,000 migrants at northern border this year

'We effectively repel any threat to our country, to our borders'

Some 40,000 illegal migrants were blocked from entering Greece along its northern border with Turkey since the beginning of 2022, its government said Saturday.

Greece is often the country of choice for migrants fleeing Africa and the Middle East seeking a better life in a European Union nation.

Many come via Turkey at the Evros border and in 2020 Athens bolstered border controls after large numbers of migrants tried to cross the Evros River in the north.

Athens accused Ankara of not doing enough to stop smugglers from sending migrants across the border – often in flimsy boats that make for dangerous journeys.

"In the first four months of 2022, about 40,000 illegal immigrants have tried to enter the country illegally," Greece's Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told Skai TV.

"We effectively repel any threat to our country, to our borders,” he added.

Theodorikakos also sent a message to Turkey, saying it is not "allowed to tolerate traffickers of desperate people, nor to foster such situations.”

The Evros River, which separates Greece and Turkey, has seen an increase in traffic in recent weeks because water levels are low.

A migration ministry source said migration flows to all of Greece in the first four months of 2022 were nearly 30 percent higher than in the same period last year.

Over 3,000 asylum seekers arrived in Greece so far this year, including over 1,100 last month, according to ministerial data.