Russia, Serbian presidents agree on further gas supplies

Russia to continue supplying natural gas to Belgrade

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic approved in a phone call a continuation of Moscow’s supply of natural gas to Serbia, the Kremlin announced.

Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that he agreed on a new three-year gas supply contract with Putin. Vucic told reporters he couldn’t disclose the price details, noting that it would be linked to the oil price. The announcement comes shortly before Serbia’s 10-year gas contract with Russia’s gas giant Gazprom expires on May 31.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of Ukraine and Kosovo, according to the Kremlin. Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine Belgrade remained one of the few supporters of Russia facing criticism from other European countries.

Earlier in April, Russia stopped gas exports to Bulgaria and Poland in response to the countries’ refusal to pay for the supplies in rubles. The EU leaders accused Moscow of using gas as “an instrument of blackmail.”The EU and the US also announced a joint task force to ease Europe’s dependency on Russian gas and oil as it has been one of the major issues splitting the unity of European countries opposing Moscow’s aggression towards Ukraine.