EU set to agree on Russian oil sanctions

'There are two goals... not allowing Putin to finance his war effort' and not let the war destabilize the EU

Top European Union diplomats met on Monday for an eleventh-hour attempt to agree on Russian oil import sanctions, seeking to avoid a spectacle of disunity over the bloc’s response to the war in Ukraine.

Leaders of EU member states are due to agree at a summit later in the day that the sanctions package under review should include an embargo on Russian oil imports, but exempt pipeline crude deliveries.

"The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil," the latest draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.

"The European Council therefore urges the Council to finalize and adopt it without delay, ensuring fair competition and a level playing field in the EU Single Market," the draft continued.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sounded hopeful ahead of the two-day summit in Belgium, and Spain voiced its support of the sanctions ahead of the summit.

Some member states are still hesitant, though, due to their dependency on Russian crude imports and reluctance to block them.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said there are two main goals with the sanction package: “One is not allowing (Russia’s leader) Vladimir Putin to finance his war effort… and the other is not allowing [Putin’s] war to destabilize the European Union.”

Ambassadors failed on Sunday to agree on a proposal that would ban Russian oil delivered to EU countries by sea by the end of 2022, but exempt oil delivered by a pipeline that supplies Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.