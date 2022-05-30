EU to cut 90 percent of Russian oil imports by end of year

Move cuts 'a huge source of financing for [Russia's] war machin,' European Council chief Charles Michel says

The European Union agreed to immediately” cut “two thirds of oil imports from Russia,” according to European Council chief Charles Michel Monday.

The agreement is the result of negotiations during a summit of European leaders in Brussels, after weeks of disagreement over the extent of sanctions on Russia. Countries such as Hungary depend heavily on Russian oil, and the compromise allows pipeline imports while excluding those arriving from sea.

"Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine," Michel tweeted during the summit.

The move "will effectively cut around 90 percent of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year" said Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive.

The EU will give Ukraine nine billion euros to support its economy, helping Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs, Michel said.

The new sanctions also include disconnecting Russia's biggest bank Sberbank from the global SWIFT system, banning three state broadcasters and blacklisting individuals blamed for war crimes.