UK: Asylum seekers attempting suicide to avoid being sent to Rwanda

'Refugees have suffered terrible oppression. Yet our goal is to deter them using the fear of oppression'

Charities in the United Kingdom that support asylum seekers said a number of people being threatened to be deported to Rwanda attempted suicide to avoid being sent there.

The news came after Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that the first group of asylum seekers who illegally entered the UK would be sent to the East African state on June 14.

Cases included a female Iranian refugee who attempted suicide because she believed she was among those to be deported, The Guardian reported.

She was rescued, though, and survived.

Another Yemeni man said he had “no other choice but to kill myself” after learning he would be sent offshore, in a video addressed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Patel.

An Afghan asylum seeker also attempted suicide after being detained in preparation to be deported, according to The Independent.

In the case of a young Sudanese asylum seeker, who died on May 11 in France’s Calais – across the English Channel from the UK – his friends told charity workers that he wanted to commit suicide after the offshoring announcement.

Clare Moseley, CEO of the Care4Calais charity, said the idea of being sent to Rwanda was “the final straw” for those already traumatized, The Guardian reported.

“Refugees have suffered terrible oppression. Yet our goal is to deter them using the fear of more injury and oppression. This is not the act of a civilized or compassionate nation,” Moseley said.

PCS, the union for Home Office staff, along with several refugee charities launched legal challenges against the Home Office’s Rwanda deportation plans.