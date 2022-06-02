Nearly 1,000 troops involved in nuclear exercises

Russian nuclear forces hold “intense maneuvering” drills in the Ivanovo region for the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system that is capable of hitting targets at a range up to 6800 miles (11,000 km).

According to the Russian state-run Interfax agency, about 1,000 military personnel and over 100 pieces of equipment are taking part in the drills.

“In the Ivanovo region, autonomous launchers of the Yars mobile ground-based missile system of the Teikovsky formation of the Strategic Missile Forces perform intensive maneuvering actions on the combat patrol routes as part of the exercises,” Russia’s Defense Ministry’s statement was quoted.

The Yars system is capable of reaching targets even in the United States. The news came after US President Joe Biden committed to providing Ukraine with advanced rocket systems and longer-range missiles under the condition that Kyiv will not use American weapons to hit targets in Russian cities.

“Strategic rocket forces servicemen work out the issues of bringing missile systems to field positions, conducting marches up to 100 km long (68 miles), dispersing units with a change in the field positions, their engineering equipment, organizing camouflage and combat protection,” said Russia’s Defense Ministry’s statement.

Russian Strategic Missile Forces are the country’s main nuclear division created for “nuclear deterrence of possible aggression.” The modern Yars weapon system was developed in the 2000s and forms the basis of the land component of Russia's nuclear forces.

Earlier in February, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s nuclear forces on high alert and deployed nuclear submarines for drills following Russia's invasion in Ukraine.