Russia summons Germany's Nazi past in rebuke over military budget

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest conventional army of NATO's European members.

"We perceive the statement of the German Chancellor as yet another confirmation that Berlin has set a course for an accelerated remilitarization of the country. How could this end? Alas, this is well known from history," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The German parliament voted on Friday for a constitutional amendment to create a 100-billion-euro ($107-billion) fund beefing up its military defenses in the face of an emboldened Russia.

Deputies of the Bundestag lower house approved the measure 567 votes to 96 with 20 abstentions after the center-left-led government and the conservative opposition reached a deal on Sunday.

The agreement will allow Berlin to achieve NATO's target of spending 2.0 percent of GDP on defense "on average over several years."

"This is the moment in which Germany says we are there when Europe needs us," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Green party told MPs.