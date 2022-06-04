EU and Egypt set to strike gas supply deal

'Egypt and the EU will work together to ensure the stability of EU gas supply'

The European Union and Egypt are expected to sign a gas supply agreement later this month, which seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies, according to a draft document.

The two sides, as well as Israel, are close to reaching a deal when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Cairo later this month.

Bloomberg previously reported that such a deal would involve Israeli natural gas being liquefied at Egyptian processing plants before being shipped to the EU. It could also contain measures to stem leaks of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

"Security of gas supply is a major common concern which is still subject to change. Egypt and the EU will work together to ensure the stability of gas supply to the EU," the document said.

The proposed deal with Egypt underscores the country's crucial role in ensuring food and energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

EU leaders also highlighted the potential for African countries to supply not only the liquefied natural gas needed to replace Russian fossil fuels, but also green hydrogen in the years to come.