Turkey summons Greek ambassador to foreign ministry

Christodoulos Lazaris summoned after Greece allowed PKK protest near Turkish embassy in Athens

Turkey summoned the Greek ambassador to Ankara to the foreign ministry to protest what it said was Greece providing opportunities for terrorist groups to conduct activities, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris was summoned after Greece allowed a protest near the Turkish embassy in Athens by the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Turkey and the European Union regard as a terrorist group, Anadolu said.

Tensions have flared recently between the Mediterranean neighbors with historically rocky relations.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he would no longer recognize Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accusing him of trying to block the sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Ankara during a visit to the United States.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said that Turkey was stopping talks with Greece, partly over the dispute with the Greek prime minster and what Ankara referred to as "airspace violations."

"Don't try to dance with Turkey. You'll get tired and stuck on the road. We are no longer holding bilateral talks with them. This Greece will not see reason," Erdogan said.

Greece and Turkey have tangled in the past on a number of issues, including maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean and Cyprus, of which Turkey claims the northern part of the ethnically split island. The international community does not recognize Turkey's claims.