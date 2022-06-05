Queen Elizabeth II ends historic jubilee in person

More than 10 million people countrywide are estimated to have marked the Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday brought the curtain down on her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, making a rare public appearance on the last of four days of festivities.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has been dogged by problems with walking and standing, appeared twice in person on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Color military parade on Thursday.

The effort forced her to pull out of a thanksgiving church service on Friday, plus the Epsom Derby horse race and a star-studded concert on Saturday.

But she reappeared briefly after a public parade reflecting changes in music, dance, fashion, culture and society since she came to the throne way back in 1952.

Huge crowds stretching hundreds of yards down The Mall outside the palace cheered as she emerged onto the balcony and waved.

Dressed in green with a matching hat, her white-gloved hand clutching a walking stick, she was flanked by the three future kings: princes Charles, William and George.

Sunday's $18.7-million "Platinum Jubilee Pageant," featuring some 10,000 people, began with a parade of armed forces from the UK and the Commonwealth she heads.

The queen's hologram was projected onto the sovereign's 260-year-old Gold State Coach that led the celebration of her record-breaking reign.

Some 6,000 disabled and non-disabled performers from street theatre, carnival and puppetry joined in celebrating the queen's life and reign.

Highlights included an aerial artist suspended under a vast helium balloon, known as a heliosphere, bearing the sovereign's image.

The carnival included a giant oak tree flanked with maypole dancers, a vast moving wedding cake, bhangra drummers, steel bands, African-Caribbean carnival animals and a towering dancing dragon.

In the royal box, Charles kept his four-year-old grandson Prince Louis entertained, bouncing him on his knees to the rhythm of the music.

Elsewhere across the country, more than 10 million people are estimated to have braved overcast skies to share food with friends, family and neighbors to mark the occasion.