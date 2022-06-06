UK PM Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote

If Johnson loses the reported vote of no confidence, he would be removed as prime minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence on Monday evening as the threshold of 15 percent of Conservative MPs demanding his departure was reached.

For the vote to be triggered, no less than 54 Conservative members of the UK parliament sent official letters to the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today, Monday 6, June," a statement sent to Brady said, The Guardian reported.

Johnson came under criticism from his fellow party members after an official report was published last week disclosing more details of illegal parties at the leader’s office on Downing Street during the Covid national lockdown.

To stay in office, Boris Johnson must win the support of at least 50 percent of all Conservative MPs plus one, which amounts to 180 votes. In the event of losing the no-confidence vote, Johnson would be removed as prime minister and a leadership contest would be held for his position.

The Prime minister earlier rejected calls to quit despite receiving a police fine in April over his birthday party that violated Covid restrictions.