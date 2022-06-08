Germany to Lithuania: 'We will defend every centimeter of NATO's territory'

'We are ready to strengthen our engagement and to develop it towards a robust combat brigade'

Berlin will ramp up its military mission in Lithuania in response to Russia’s incursion of Ukraine, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.

"We are ready to strengthen our engagement and to develop it towards a robust combat brigade," Scholz told reporters in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.

His comments followed a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and the prime ministers of Latvia and Estonia.

"We will defend every centimeter of NATO's territory," he added.

German government sources said Berlin would prepare a combat-ready unit of some 3,000 troops prepared to defend Lithuania if necessary.

The number of German troops in Lithuania would also increase to 1,500 – from 1,000 currently – the sources noted.

This could be followed by expanding the multinational German-led NATO combat unit in Lithuania to the size of a brigade in the future, a joint statement by Scholz and Nausėda said. Nausėda later told reporters that the brigade will be based in Lithuania by the end of 2023.

The German-led multinational battalion was sent to Lithuania after Russia annexed Crimea, to stall a Russian attack until reinforcements arrive.

Now, the Baltics expect more troops from Canada and the United Kingdom, which are in charge of similar NATO units in Latvia and Estonia, Nausėda added.

Scholz received criticism for sending mixed messages after announcing a turning point with the injection of over $105 billion into the German military, in a major policy shift after decades of military restraint.