One dead, several injured in car crash in Berlin

The car crashed in front of a department store

One person is dead and at least 8 others injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd in Berlin, the German daily BILD reported.

There is still confusion regarding the number of people hurt, with Spiegel reporting that 30 were injured.

The car crashed in front of a department store in Rankestraasse in the Charlottenburg area.

The driver drove a small silver Renault car and was arrested by German police, according to the German daily.

The background of the incident is still unclear.

Several armed police officers secured the area after the car incident, and the fire brigade is on site with 60 firefighters, according to BILD.

The incident occurred near the scene of a terror attack in 2016 when the Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri hijacked a truck, and drove into a Christmas market, killing 11 people.