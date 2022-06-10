4 injured in knife attack at German university

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear

Four people were injured in a knife attack on a university campus in Germany on Friday, police said, adding that the perpetrator was detained.

Police are conducting a "major operation" in the area of the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences where "several people were injured with a knife", they wrote on Twitter, asking people to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said four people were injured but could not say how badly.

According to the WDR broadcaster, the perpetrator was a young man from Hamm who attacked several students with a knife inside a seminar building.

Three women and one man were injured, WDR said, before other students managed to restrain the attacker.

This is a developing story