The fast-food giant had 850 restaurants in Russia

A new director of the former McDonald’s branch in Russia Oleg Paroyev announced the chain’s reopening under the name “Delicious. Full Stop.”

The new name and logo replaced the famous yellow sign over Moscow's very first McDonald’s restaurant at Pushkin Square that was opened in January 1990. A sign on the venue's facade read “The name is changing, but the love stays.”

“The new name is Vkusno i tochka (Delicious. Full Stop),” Paroyev said during a press-conference in Moscow.

The menu has remained the same but some dishes were also renamed to avoid direct associations with the original brand. A man was seen at the reopening holding a sign that read “Bring back the Big Mac.”

The US food chain closed its restaurants across Russia in May in response to the war in Ukraine like many other foreign brands. Moscow in turn threatened to seize assets of Western companies who criticized the Russian invasion.

Russian businessman Alexander Govor who had previously been a licensee of the chain, bought out McDonald’s enterprise in Russia. The deal included retaining 62,000 employees for at least two years and funding existing liabilities to suppliers, landlords and utilities, according to AFP.

The price of the sale was not disclosed. Govor announced plans to reopen all 850 restaurants as well as “to develop new ones.” The reopening was scheduled for Russia Day - a national holiday that commemorates Russia’s independence from the Soviet Union.