NATO chief: Sweden has taken 'important steps' to meet Turkey's demands

Sweden has taken essential steps to meet Turkey's demands for approving Stockholm's NATO membership application, NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Finland and Sweden applied to join the alliance last month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Their applications have faced unexpected opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems is Swedish support of Kurdish militants and by a previous decision to withdraw arms export licenses to Turkey.

"I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, according to Reuters.

"These are two important steps to address concerns that Turkey has raised."

Andersson said Sweden changed its terrorism laws and is in the process of further tightening them.

"From the first of July, we will also have even stronger legislation when it comes to the fight against terrorism. So here there are no questions about how strongly Sweden sees (on) terrorism and that we are willing to contribute to the fight against terrorism," she said.

Stoltenberg also noted the goal was to have Sweden and Finland join NATO "as soon as possible." He said it was inconceivable that NATO allies would not come to Sweden's defense if it were attacked.