UK to send first asylum seekers to Rwanda

Britain's government was to send a plane carrying failed asylum-seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday despite last-gasp legal bids and protests against the controversial policy.

A chartered plane was scheduled to leave one of London's airports overnight and land in Rwanda’s capital of Kigali on Tuesday, campaigners said after British judges rejected an appeal against the deportations.

Claimants argued that a decision on the policy should have waited until a full hearing on the legality of the policy next month.

Thirty-one migrants were due to be sent, but one of the claimants – the NGO Care4Calais – tweeted that 23 of them had their tickets canceled. Those due to be deported include Albanians, Iraqis, Iranians, and a Syrian, Care4Calais said.

Other claimants included the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), whose members will have to implement the removals, and the immigration support group Detention Action.

PCS chief Mark Serwotka said on Sunday it would be "an appalling situation" if Tuesday's removals were subsequently found to be illegal at the full hearing.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel should wait for the July hearing if she "had any respect, not just for the desperate people who come to this country, but for the workers she employs,” Serwotka told Sky News.

In Geneva, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi called the United Kingdom's government policy "all wrong" and said it should not be "exporting its responsibility to another country.”

Church of England leaders, including the most senior cleric, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, reiterated criticism: "This immoral policy shames Britain."