EU signs deal to purchase 110,000 monkeypox vaccines

Bavarian Nordic vaccine was approved against smallpox

EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced on Tuesday the European Union will buy 110,000 doses of vaccines against monkeypox from Bavarian Nordic.

The vaccines will be distributed in proportion to the population starting with the EU states where urgency is higher. The Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic said the deliveries will commence immediately to be completed within months.

The vaccine is known as Imvanex in Europe and Jynneos in the US. It was approved against smallpox but has not yet been authorized against monkeypox.

"However, the smallpox vaccine also protects people from monkeypox, since this virus is closely related to the smallpox virus," the EU Commission said, adding that Bavarian Nordic is currently in talks with the European drug regulator for a speedy approval of the vaccine to be used against monkeypox.

All 19 EU countries that have confirmed cases of monkeypox will receive the vaccine. Norway and Iceland that are not members of the EU will also share the supply.

Last week, monkeypox outbreak reached over 1,000 cases in 29 states with the World Health Organization expressing concerns about the disease spreading in non-endemic countries, especially the EU. Two monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Israel so far with both patients having returned from trips abroad.