Greek court begins appeal trial of convicted neo-Nazis

Protesters gathered outside courthouse in Athens call for harsher prison terms for members of Golden Dawn

The appeal trial of dozens of senior Greek neo-Nazis began Wednesday, nearly two years after their conviction in a landmark case over the murder of an anti-fascist rapper and other crimes.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the courthouse in Athens on Wednesday, calling for harsher prison terms for the nearly fifty members of the Golden Dawn group.

"Do NOT reduce their sentences," read one of the banners carried by the protesters, many of whom were chanting: "Nazis in prison forever."

The appeal was filed in October 2020 by a senior Greek prosecutor immediately after the original trial concluded, on the grounds that the sentences handed down were too lenient.

Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other senior members of the group -- which was once Greece's third most popular political party -- received prison sentences ranging from five to just under 14 years.

They now face a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars.

The Golden Dawn trial, which lasted more than five years, has been described as one of the most significant in Greek political history.

Prosecuting lawyers had been seeking tougher sentences for the 2013 murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas and the savage beatings of migrants and political opponents.