UK woman taking Cyprus to European court over alleged Israeli gang-rape

'The young woman is determined to push for justice in this case'

A young British woman who accused Israeli teenagers of gang-raping her at a Cyprus resort town has taken the Republic of Cyprus to court at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

She did so after learning that her allegations would not be investigated, Kathimerini Cyprus reported.

The affair broke out two years ago, when the UK woman was 19 years old. While vacationing in the resort town of Ayia Napa, she accused 12 Israelis of raping her.

After filing a complaint with the police, she later signed a recantation and was charged with public mischief for filing a false complaint.

In January 2020, she was convicted and sentenced to four months in prison with a delay of three years.

The young woman has since claimed to have been pressured to withdraw her complaint, while her lawyers have argued that her retraction should not have been considered valid because she had neither a lawyer nor a translator to assist her and explain to her the ins and outs of this approach.

In January 2022, a Cypriot court overturned the conviction, but no new investigation was opened.

"We have written to the Cypriot Attorney General to tell him to re-investigate, which he has refused to do. So our only recourse is to go to the ECHR," British human rights lawyer Michael Polak of Justice Abroad told The Independent.

"This young woman is determined to push for justice in this case. The ECHR has the power to rule that Cyprus has breached its obligations, and to order the country to properly investigate the case. We are very confident in our success with the European Court of Human Rights," the lawyer said.

While the Cypriot police have always denied allegations of misconduct on their part in the case, Cyprus has been repeatedly criticized for its poor handling of sexual harassment, assault and rape cases, with suspects often given freedom.