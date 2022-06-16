UK condemns court action in blocking flight of refugees to Rwanda

The UK government's attempt to send a handful of migrants to the east African country was thwarted on Tuesday

Britain on Thursday criticized a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to block the deportation of asylum seekers from the United Kingdom to Rwanda, saying it overstepped its powers.

The UK government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of migrants on a charter plane to the east African country on Tuesday – part of a policy that it said would stem the flow of migrants making dangerous trips across the English Channel from France.

Dominic Raab, the UK’s deputy prime minister and justice secretary, denounced the Strasbourg-based court for stepping in to issue injunctions, essentially blocking the flight.

He said the flights would take place despite criticism from the United Nations, the leadership of the Church of England, and Prince Charles, who reportedly described the plan as “appalling.”

"Our plans involve staying within… the European Convention. It is also important the Strasbourg Court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention," Raab told BBC News.

"The Strasbourg Court itself has said for many years that there's no binding power of injunction. And then later on they said: 'Well actually, we can issue such binding injunctions.' It is not grounded in the Convention," he told Sky News.

The court’s late intervention led some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party to call for Britain to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights altogether.

Britain has no plans of doing so, Raab said, adding that the UK government could not provide a fixed date for when it would eventually send away the refugees.