European Commission recommends EU 'candidate status' for Ukraine

EU candidacy for country under Russian invasion received the necessary approval from all 27 member states

The European Commission on Friday recommended war-torn Ukraine be formally named a "candidate" for joining the EU, a move that could open up a years-long path towards joining the bloc.

"Yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country -- this is based on the understanding that good work has been done but important work also remains to be done," said Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for EU membership since Russia's military assault began on February 24.

Moldova was also granted EU candidate status, while Georgia's bid was denied after not meeting all of the conditions.

All 27 EU member states must vote yes for a country to begin the process of joining the EU as a candidate. It was the fastest candidate approval process in EU history.

Friday's vote came after four European leaders recommended candidate status for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv the previous day.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Ukraine's besieged capital, with Macron saying that all four leaders agreed on Ukraine receiving "immediate" candidate status.