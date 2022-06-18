Germany: Antisemitism controversy clouds art show

'Recognizing Israel is the basis and condition for debate here'

A strong anti-Israeli bias of a German art show devoted to issues of colonialism from the perspective of the global South drew a reaction from the head of state, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The Documenta festival, taking place every five years in the German city of Kassel, is widely regarded as a major event in the international art calendar; this year it is curated by the Indonesian group Ruangrupa, noted for their collaborative ethic and anti-colonial messaging.

Jewish community leaders in Germany accused the Indonesian collective of inviting organizations from developing countries who support a boycott of Israel over the Palestinian issue.

Speaking on Saturday at the show’s opening ceremony, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said “there are limits” to what artists can say when they address politically charged issues.

“As justified as some criticism of Israeli policies, such as the building of settlements, is, recognizing Israeli statehood means recognizing the dignity and security of the modern Jewish community,” he said.

“As Germany’s president I say for my country: Recognizing Israel is the basis and condition for debate here,” he added.

Steinmeier said he hoped the show could provide a platform for a measured debate between representatives from developing countries and the Jewish communities in Germany and Israel.