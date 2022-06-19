Greece rescues 108 migrants, with four still missing

Greece is often the country of choice for migrants fleeing Africa and the Middle East

Late on Saturday, Greece's coastguard rescued 108 refugees on a sailboat, including 24 women and 21 children, Reuters reported.

The coastguard continued to search on Sunday as four people were still missing, according to the news agency.

A coastguard vessel detected the sailboat close to the popular island of Mykonos after the migrants sent a warning signal. The boat was taking in water; however, the vessel pulled the boat safely to the port of Mykonos.

None of the 108 rescued migrants were wearing life vests and their nationality is still unknown.

"Once more, Greece's coastguard saved lives that ruthless migrant trafficker rings expose to fatal danger without any protection measures," Yannis Plakiotakis, Greece's Shipping Minister, said according to Reuters.

Greece is often the country of choice for migrants fleeing Africa and the Middle East, seeking a new life in a European Union nation, with many departing from Turkey at the Evros border.

However, in recent years Greece tried to stop illegal migrants from entering Europe.

Since the beginning of 2022, around 40,000 illegal migrants were blocked from entering Greece along its northern border with Turkey.

"In the first four months of 2022, about 40,000 illegal immigrants have tried to enter the country illegally," Greece's Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told Skai TV.

"We effectively repel any threat to our country, to our borders,” he added.