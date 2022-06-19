Macron to lose parliament majority in blow for reform plans: estimates

Election marked by a very strong breakthrough of the far right

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday was set to lose his parliamentary majority after major election gains by a newly formed left-wing alliance and the far right, in a stunning blow to his hopes of major reform in his second term.

The run-off election was decisive for Macron's second-term agenda following his re-election in April, with the 44-year-old needing a majority to secure promised tax cuts and welfare reform and raise the retirement age.

His "Together" coalition was on course to be the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but with 200-260 seats it will be short of the 289 seats needed for a majority, according to a range of projections by five French polling firms.

If confirmed, the results would severely tarnish Macron's April presidential election victory when he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades.

The new left-wing coalition NUPES under 70-year-old hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon was on course to win 149-200 seats, according to projections.

The coalition, formed in May after the left splintered for April's presidential elections, brings together Socialists, the hard left, Communists and greens.

The left only had 60 seats in the outgoing parliament, meaning they could triple their representation.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally party was on track for huge gains after having only eight seats in the outgoing parliament.

It was due to send 60-102 MPs to the new parliament, according to the projections.

If Macron's alliance performs at the lower end of the projections, there could be a hung parliament and political paralysis in France, even raising the possibility of fresh elections to resolve the deadlock.