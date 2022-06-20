Pope’s future sparks debate ahead of cardinals meeting

Experts believe resignation is out of question

Pope Francis is fueling the rumor mill with a postponed Africa trip and the unusual timing of an upcoming meeting of cardinals, but experts caution against assuming a resignation is nigh.

Hobbled by pain in his knee and forced to use a wheelchair in recent weeks, the 85-year-old pontiff postponed a July trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan last week.

That move, along with an unusual decision to hold a consistory to name new cardinals during the vacation month of August, triggered intense speculation about his plans for the future, including the most radical - that he was planning to step down. An extraordinary consistory is scheduled for August 27 to create 21 new cardinals - 16 of whom will be under the age of 80, thereby eligible to elect Pope’s successor in a future conclave.

"In the pope's entourage, the majority of people don't really believe in the possibility of a resignation," a Vatican source told AFP.

Rumors within the insular Roman Curia - the Catholic Church's powerful governing body - are nothing new, and often fuelled by those with an interest, said Italian Vatican expert Marco Politi.

"These rumors are encouraged by the pope's opponents who are only eager to see Francis leave," he added.

The resignation of a pope was once almost unthinkable, but when Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013, citing his declining physical and mental health, he set a precedent. In 2014, a year after being elected to replace Benedict, Francis himself told reporters that were his health to impede his functions as pope, he would consider stepping down too.

"He (Benedict) opened a door, the door to retired popes," the pontiff said then.

More recently in May, as reported by various Italian media, Francis joked about his knee during a closed-door meeting with bishops: "Rather than operate, I'll resign."

However, a trip to Canada at the end of July is still on the pontiff's schedule, and the pope continues to receive injections in his knee and physical therapy, according to the Vatican. As a child, Francis had one of his lungs partially removed. Today, besides his knee issue, he suffers recurring sciatic nerve pain.

Earlier in May, the Vatican canceled the Pope's trip to Israel, Jordan, and Lebanon over the health problems.