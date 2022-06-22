Russia conducts military exercises simulating missile strikes on Estonia

‘It has never been as serious as it is now'

The Russian army started military drills simulating missile strikes on Estonia, the Baltic country’s senior defense official said on Wednesday.

Estonia, a member of the NATO alliance, also accused Moscow of violating its airspace. The Baltic state summoned the Russian ambassador to Tallinn to protest the flight route of the MI-8 border guard helicopter that has entered Estonian airspace for several minutes on Saturday evening.

"Getting over the border with a helicopter cannot be a mistake – there have been multiple examples in recent days. Beside the border actions there have been provocative actions flying very near the vicinity of the border in the last days," Kusti Salm, the top civil servant at the Estonian defense ministry, was quoted as saying by Sky News.

"It has never been as serious as it is now," he added, commenting on Russian military exercises. "They are actually simulating missiles attacks against NATO territory and letting us know that they are doing this."

The drills started ahead of next week’s NATO summit in Madrid. The relations between Moscow and the Baltic countries also soared in recent days over Lithuania’s decision to block rail transit through the Russian territory of Kaliningrad in compliance with European sanctions over the Ukraine invasion.

According to Kaliningrad's governor Anton Alikhanov, the "blockade" will affect up to 50 percent of the enclave's imports, including coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology. Moscow demanded Vilnius to immediately lift the restrictions and threatened the response to have a "serious negative impact on the population of Lithuania."

Earlier in June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Lithuania to defend “every centimeter of NATO territory” in response to Russia’s aggression in neighboring Ukraine. Berlin also committed to expanding the multinational German-led NATO combat unit in Lithuania to the size of a brigade in the future.