EU leaders agree on 'candidate status' for Ukraine, Moldova

'A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU'

European Union leaders granted candidate status to both Ukraine and Moldova on Thursday.

Leaders meeting in Brussels approved Ukraine's status nearly four months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky launched a bid to join the bloc in the early days of the Russian invasion.

“Ukraine is going through hell for a simple reason: its desire to join the EU,” tweeted the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen. “Our opinion acknowledges the immense progress that [Ukrainian] democracy has achieved since the Maidan protests of 2014,” Von der Leyen said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540037911697137666 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zelensky said: “This is like going into the light from the darkness,” according to The Guardian.

EU leaders agreed to offer Georgia a "European perspective" but said it must carry out a raft of steps before it can become a candidate.

Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said candidate status would “draw a line under decades of ambiguity and set it in stone: Ukraine is Europe, not part of the ‘Russian world.’”

"A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU," Union chief Charles Michel wrote on Twitter during a summit in Brussels.