Norway: Two killed, 21 wounded in suspected ‘terrorist attack’

The suspect is a Norwegian of Iranian descent and was already known to authorities

Two people were killed and at least 21 wounded in Oslo early Saturday morning in a shooting that Norwegian police are treating as a “terrorist attack.”

One suspect is believed to be the sole perpetrator – a Norwegian of Iranian descent – and was apprehended after opening fire in three different locations, including The London Pub, a popular gay bar in the center of Oslo.

The suspect was already known to authorities, according to public broadcaster NRK, which added that he was not cooperating with police.

"I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot," journalist Olav Roenneberg of NRK reported.

It was not immediately clear what the motive for the attack was.

Oslo was due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday, just months after Norway marked 50 years since the abolition of a law that criminalized gay sex. But organizers called it off after the deadly overnight shootings.

"All events linked to Oslo Pride have been canceled" following "clear" recommendations by police, the organizers of the march wrote on Facebook.

The attack was a "terrible and deeply shocking attack on innocent people," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement to Norwegian news agency NTB.

"We don't know yet know what is behind this terrible act, but to the queer people who are afraid and in mourning, I want to say that we stand together with you."