UK Prince Charles received over $3m in cash from Qatari politician - report

The money was passed to ‘one of prince’s charities’

Britain’s Prince of Wales received bags with nearly $3.2m in cash during meetings with Qatar’s former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim between 2011 and 2015, according to reports.

The money was handed in a suitcase, a holdall and in carrier bags of Fortnum & Mason department store, which supplies the prince’s household with groceries, on three separate occasions, The Guardian reported. A suitcase containing over $1m was received by the heir of the British monarchy during a one-on-one meeting with the Qatari politician at Clarence House in 2015.

A Clarence House spokesperson claimed in a statement the cash was “passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate covenants.” Two of the prince's advisers reportedly received the suitcase and hand-counted the money.

The cash was then collected by the Coutts private bank, which operates on behalf of the royal family. The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund (PWCF) confirmed to British media that the donation was received in 2015 and that the trustees “discussed the governance and donor relationship.”

After confirming that the donor “was a legitimate and verified counterparty” the auditors signed off on the donation following "a specific enquiry during the audit.” PWCF also stated that the donation was made at “donor’s choice.”

The news came amid an investigation launched by the Metropolitan Police and Charity Commission into the prince’s fundraising practices that allegedly included selling of honors and “cash-for-access” arrangement.

Last year Charles’ former aide Michael Fawcett resigned as chief executive of one of the prince's charities after being accused of offering to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.