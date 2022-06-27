NATO to boost high-readiness forces to over 300,000

Russia chose 'confrontation instead of dialogue. We regret that - but... we need to respond to that reality'

NATO allies will boost high-readiness forces to "well over 300,000" troops as they strengthen their defenses in response to Russia's war on Ukraine, the bloc’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

"Russia has walked away from the partnership and the dialogue that NATO has tried to establish with Russia for many years," Stoltenberg said ahead of a “transformative” NATO summit later this week in Spain.

"They have chosen confrontation instead of dialogue. We regret that - but of course, then we need to respond to that reality.”

Stoltenberg said allies would bolster some of their battle group formations along NATO's eastern flank "up to brigade level" – tactical units of around 3,000-5,000 troops – and ratchet up high-readiness numbers to "well over 300,000.”

In addition, more heavy weaponry including air defense systems would be shifted forward to forces pre-assigned to defend specific NATO members on the alliance's exposed eastern edge.

"This constitutes the biggest overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War," Stoltenberg said, as NATO grapples with the fallout of Moscow's invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

NATO currently has a high-readiness force of around 40,000 troops under its command, but more than 300,000 troops are expected to form a larger pool that the alliance could tap into in the case of an emergency.

A NATO official said the new system would be in place next year and improve its "ability to respond at very short notice for any contingency" with land, sea, air, and cyber assets.

Stoltenberg added that leaders would agree to bolster NATO's essential support to embattled Ukraine, whose President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to call in via video link.