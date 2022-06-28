Sweden’s Kurds fear being political pawns in NATO bid

Sweden-Turkey relations are pressed over Stockholm's support of Kurds

Kurds in Sweden’s large diaspora are worried that they will be used as political pawns in negotiations over Stockholm’s bid to join the NATO defense alliance.

Sweden, along with Finland, applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with their ambitions welcomed by some as a “historic moment.” But they are facing opposition from Turkey, which is angry over what it calls Swedish support for Kurdish militants and arms controls on Ankara over a 2019 incursion into Syria.

Any bid to join NATO requires backing from each of its 30 members, including Turkey, an ally of the Western bloc for over 70 years.

"We don't want the Kurds to be on the negotiating table," Shiyar Ali, the Scandinavian representative of the mainly Kurdish regions of northern Syria, said.

Sweden’s 100,000-strong Kurdish population and Stockholm’s support for Kurds’ rights are longtime points of friction in relations with Ankara.

"Sweden has been a thorn in Turkey's side, criticizing Turkish human rights abuses. There is a strong and vibrant Kurdish diaspora in Sweden, parts of which are sympathetic to the PKK," Paul Levin, director at the Institute for Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, said.

The PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party) is waging a nearly 40-year-long insurgency in Turkey in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan recently threatened to launch a fresh incursion into northern Syria to recapture towns held by Kurdish-led, US-backed forces.

All of this is worrying some Kurds, who fear they could pay the price to placate Turkey and secure Sweden’s place in NATO.