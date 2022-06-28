Biden: 'Transatlantic unity greatest strength in response to Russia'

US president speaks in Madrid ahead of NATO summit

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday stressed the importance of the NATO alliance in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Transatlantic unity has and will continue to be the greatest strength in our response to Russia," Biden said alongside Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a joint press conference in Madrid.

The Spanish capital is hosting this week's NATO summit, which is taking place from Tuesday until Thursday.

The US leader called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "key moment" in the NATO alliance that "shattered every norm in place since World War II."

Biden said that the US was working on a deal with Spain to increase the number of US Naval destroyers stationed at the Rota Spanish-American naval base.

"This will enhance the bilateral defense relationship between Spain the United States," Biden said.

NATO countries are continuing to provide assistance to Ukraine in the form of weapons, Biden emphasized, in reaction to Russia's "unprovoked assault."

Biden also thanked Sanchez for his government welcoming more than 140,000 Ukrainian refugees since the war began.