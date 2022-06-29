French court sentences 20 men over 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris

The only surviving member of the terror cell Salah Abdeslam was handed a life sentence

All 20 men tried for the 2015 attacks by Islamist gunmen in Paris that killed 130 people were found guilty by a French court on Wednesday.

The main suspect, a 32-year-old Belgium-born French national Salah Abdeslam, was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of early release, Reuters reported. It is only the fifth time in France’s history that such sentence was handed down. Abdeslam was found guilty of terrorism and murder, judge Jean-Louis Peries ruled.

"All defendants are found guilty on all counts," the judge was quoted as saying, with the exception of terrorism charges for one of the defendants.

Abdeslam is the only surviving member of the terror cell that targeted the Bataclan music hall, six bars and restaurants and Stade de France sports stadium in a series of suicide bombings and shootings in Paris on November 13, 2015, making it the worst terror attack in the country's history.

At the start of the trial Abdeslam said he was a “soldier” of Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the attacks. In April he apologized to the victims at the end of his three-day testimony and asked for their forgiveness.

Abdeslam also claimed that he decided not to detonate his bomb vest in a crowded bar during the attacks, because he didn’t However, "the court considered that the explosive vest malfunctioned," according to Peries.