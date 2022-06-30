Germany considers buying missile defense system from Israel or US

'The Israelis and the Americans possess such systems. Which one do we prefer?'

Berlin is looking to purchase a missile defense system from Israel or the United States to protect Germany from potential Russian threats, Germany’s defense official said on Saturday.

Moscow deployed Iskander missiles to its westernmost enclave of Kaliningrad, which borders Poland and Lithuania, in 2018. Iskanders have two guided missiles capable of carrying conventional or nuclear warheads.

This mobile ballistic missile system can reach almost all countries in Western Europe with no missile defense system currently in place to protect the EU against this threat, Germany’s Chief of Defense Eberhard Zorn said in an interview.

"The Israelis and the Americans possess such systems. Which one do we prefer? Will we manage to establish an overall (missile defense) system in NATO? These are the questions we need to answer now," Zorn was quoted as saying by Reuters.

He added that Germany had “neither time nor money” to develop missile defense systems on their own “because the missile threat is known to already be there."

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine late February German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin will increase its defense spending to over two percent of its economic output which requires spending $110 billion on the military.

According to Zorn, Berlin lacks a short-range missile defense, which can protect troops on the move, and Germany had started looking into purchasing these systems abroad. He did not give specific names of the systems in question but, according to previous media reports, was likely referring to Arrow 3, a defense system developed jointly by the US and Israel, which is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles outside of the earth’s atmosphere.

Earlier in June, Russia conducted military exercises simulating missile strikes on Estonia.

Scholz promised to protect "every centimeter of NATO territory." Berlin also committed to expanding the multinational German-led NATO combat unit in Lithuania to the size of a brigade in the future.