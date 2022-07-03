Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen, police say

Authorities quickly arrested a suspect in shooting

Danish police said several people had been hit by gunshots at a shopping mall in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday.

Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.

Police said that reinforcements had arrived on the scene.

The Field's shopping center is the biggest mall in Copenhagen and the second biggest in Denmark. It is located between the city center and the airport.

The incident occurred near the Royal Arena where English singer-songwriter Harry Styles was scheduled to perform on Sunday night.