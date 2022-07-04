EU Investment Bank aims to raise over $100b to help rebuild Ukraine

The proposal suggests that nearly $25 billion in investments could help mobilize over $208 billion

The European Investment Bank (EIB) proposed a funding structure used during the Covid pandemic to help rebuild Ukraine raising $104.3 billion of investment.

The proposal, which is set to be unveiled on Monday, suggests seeking an initial $20.8 billion in the form of grants, loans and guarantees from the EU budget and contributions from European countries, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The guarantees would provide for infrastructure projects amounting to over $100 billion, which is about half of what Ukraine urgently needs. The money could go on rebuilding bridges and renovating water services, which is especially important for the cities, where populations multiplied due to refugee flow from Ukrainian regions that were attacked by the Russian forces.

The EIB expects the fund to work like similar initiatives during the pandemic in order to finance small and medium sized businesses. The proposal suggests that nearly $25 billion in investments could help mobilize over $208 billion. The fund also aims at encouraging private companies to invest in Ukraine.

The plan will be presented on the first day of the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland that focuses on providing resources for the war-torn country and helping it recover after Russia’s invasion. If the European Commission approves the proposal a majority of EU countries would then decide on whether they are going to contribute to the fund.

Earlier in April, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country needs $7 billion a month to function amid the devastating "economic losses" inflicted by Russia. After having adopted three tranches of support totaling over $1.5 billion this year, the European Council announced late May that a fourth tranche will add more than $500 million to the resources mobilized for Ukraine.