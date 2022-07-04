Pope Francis denies plans to resign, hopes to visit Russia, Ukraine soon

‘I'm still alive!’ the pontiff says

Pope Francis gave a 90-minute interview in his Vatican residence, commenting on his recent health problems and dismissing reports that he intended to resign in the near future.

The pope told Reuters that he plans to visit Canada this month and hopes to go to Moscow and Kyiv soon after that.

"I would like to go (to Ukraine), and I wanted to go to Moscow first. We exchanged messages about this because I thought that if the Russian president gave me a small window to serve the cause of peace..." the pontiff said, adding that he wanted to “try to help in some way” in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The 95-year-old head of the Catholic church denounced rumors about his poor health that started circulating after he had appeared in a wheelchair due to knee pain, and postponed several trips including his long-awaited African tour.

"All of these coincidences made some think that the same 'liturgy' would happen. But it never entered my mind. For the moment no, for the moment, no. Really!" he said, jokingly adding "I'm still alive!"

In recent months media reports suggested the pontiff would resign after meetings with the world’s cardinals to discuss a new Vatican constitution in August, with rumors circulating that Francis suffered from serious knee problems and even possible cancer.

The pope explained that he had "a small fracture" in the knee after taking a misstep while a ligament was inflamed, but assured that he was “slowly getting better.”

Francis also commented on the US Supreme Court recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ruling that established a woman's right to have an abortion, saying he respected the move.

"I ask: Is it legitimate, is it right, to eliminate a human life to resolve a problem?" the pontiff said.