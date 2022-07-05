UK ministers resign in protest of PM Boris Johnson
'It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership'
Britain’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak resigned on Tuesday after a slew of scandals undermined the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
In his resignation letter to Johnson, Javid, a cabinet minister, said "it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too."
Johnson's Tory party is in tatters after a string of scandals, chief among them the "Partygate" controversy over lockdown-breaking events at Downing Street, which caused public outrage and saw Johnson become the first serving UK prime minister to have broken the law.
A no-confidence vote was called by Johnson's own Conservative MPs last month, of which he survived but took a major blow to his political standing.
Defeat would have meant an end to his time as party leader and prime minister until a replacement was found in an internal leadership contest.
Speculation was subsequently turned to whether Johnson could survive having lost the confidence of so many of his own MPs - and whether senior ministers would resign, which is now a reality.
"The public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently, and seriously," Sunak wrote in his resignation letter.
"I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."