UK PM Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ despite resignations

Two more ministers quit following resignation of finance and health ministers less than 24 hours ago

Boris Johnson on Wednesday refused to quit as British prime minister, despite a slew of resignations from his scandal-hit government, piling on pressure as he faced a grilling from angry lawmakers.

The 58-year-old leader promised to "deliver" on his "mandate" but his grip on power appears to be slipping following 10 short minutes on Tuesday night, when Rishi Sunak resigned as finance minister and Sajid Javid quit as health secretary.

Both said they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal that has stalked Johnson for months, including the "Partygate" lockdown lawbreaking in Downing Street that enraged the public, who followed the rules.

At the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions in parliament, British lawmakers from all sides rounded on Johnson.

"Frankly, the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you have been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that's what I'm going to do," the prime minister responded.

Johnson has suffered an exodus of ministers in just 24 hours and later faced an hours-long grilling from the chairs of the House of Commons' most powerful committees, including some of his most virulent critics in the Tory ranks.

Minister for children and families Will Quince quit early Wednesday, saying he had "no choice but to tender my resignation" while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government. That triggered a new wave of more than a dozen resignations, and the withdrawal of support from previously loyal lawmakers.

Johnson only narrowly survived a no-confidence vote among Conservative members of the parliament a month ago, which ordinarily would mean he could not be challenged again for another year. But the influential "1922 Committee" of non-ministerial Tory lawmakers, that will gather later today, is reportedly seeking to change the rules.