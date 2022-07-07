Report: UK PM Boris Johnson resigns

Johnson is set to 'make a statement to the country' later today

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly agreed to resign as the British leader on Thursday, a day after he refused to do so following a succession of ministers quitting the government this past week.

According to an unsourced BBC News report, Johnson agreed to step down but will reportedly stay on as caretaker prime minister until a new leader from his Conservative party is selected this coming fall.

News of Johnson's potential resignation came after he told Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee that he would leave his post, The Guardian reported.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson will "make a statement to the country" later on Thursday.

Earlier this week, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak resigned after a slew of scandals undermined Johnson's government, and minutes before reports of the prime minister's plan to step down, his Education Minister Michelle Donelan quit.

Their resignations were among over 40 other ministers who also left their posts.

Johnson's Tory party is in tatters after a string of scandals, chief among them the "Partygate" controversy over lockdown-breaking events at Downing Street, which caused public outrage and saw Johnson become the first serving UK prime minister to have broken the law.