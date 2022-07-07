UK PM Boris Johnson ‘sad to give up best job in the world’

'When the herd moves, it moves. In politics, no one is even remotely indispensable'

The United Kingdom’s now outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed reports on Thursday that he is resigning from his post as the British leader, in an address to the nation outside of London’s 10 Downing Street.

"It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister," Johnson said, adding that he was “sad... to be giving up the best job in the world."

“But them’s the breaks.”

News of Johnson’s resignation flooded media outlets after BBC News reported that he agreed to step down from his position after a slew of ministers quit his scandal-hit Conservative government.

However, he will stay on as caretaker prime minister until a replacement is found.

“I’ve tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much. I regret to have not been successful in those arguments,” Johnson said.

“To that new leader, whoever he or she may be, I will give as much support as I can.”

He noted that a timetable for a Tory leadership race will be announced next week, after three tumultuous years in office defined by Brexit, Covid, and non-stop controversy over his reputation for mendacity – most recently stoked by the “Partygate” scandal.

Johnson was clinging onto power despite a wave of more than 50 government resignations, expressing defiance earlier this week.

"The herd instinct [in Westminster] is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves,” Johnson said in his address.

“In politics, no one is remotely indispensable.”